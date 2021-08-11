Pamela Gayle Varnell, 65, of Bald Knob went home to be with her Lord on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. She was born in Ft. Hood, Texas, on Sept. 29, 1955.
Pam was a sweet, caring woman who never met a stranger. She was a very active member of the Worden Baptist Church and was known for her daily text messages of scripture to her family and friends. Pam was a friend to all and would help anyone in need.
Pam is survived by her devoted husband, William Carroll “Jeteye” Varnell; son, Jacob Seth Varnell; daughter, Regan Herrington (Kenny); father, Darrell Lutner; brothers, Greg Kading (Cynthia), Darrell Lynn Kading (Misty) and Charles Evans (Jeff); sister, Tenya Roetzel; grandchildren, Logan Fritts, Shelby Fritts and Noah Varnell; and great-grandchild, Hadlee Fritts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Lutner; a son, Seth Hendrix; and a brother, Jeff Kading.
Vistation will be held on Friday from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Pam’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Paul Bearfield officiating. A private interment will be held by the family at a later date at the Carter Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
