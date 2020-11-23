Ormond Edward “Junior” Gentry Jr., age 67, of Searcy passed on to glory on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. He was born Feb. 7, 1953, in Searcy to Ormond Edward Gentry Sr. and Mable Jewel (Short) Gentry.
He was a loving husband, father and Papaw. He was a member of West Race Baptist Church for 47 years, a Mason, served 26 years with Searcy Fire Department, retiring as a Captain, and was a current member of the Fairview Fire Department for 21 years. He loved bass fishing from the front of the boat, mowing grass on his Kubota tractor, loving people with no judgment, no temper and many silent moments holding back what he truly thought until it came to the many jokes that he loved to share with his friends.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Nita Gentry; daughter, Misty Eve Reed; one son, Trinity Edward Gentry (Destiny); three grandboys, Chase Kyler Reed, Trenton Edward Gentry and Treyson Wade Gentry; brother, Larry Gentry (Faye); sister, Linda Stevens (Verlon); in-laws, Jerry (Julia) Price, Dr. Ricky Price (Regina) and Daniel Price (Sondra); two nephews, Mickey Gentry (Kim), Doug Gentry (Renee) and Kevin Burrow (Angela); niece, Karon Bart (Clint) and a gaggle of friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, O.E. Gentry Sr. and Mable “Nanny” Gentry.
Visitation was held Monday from 12-1 p.m. at West Race Baptist Church. Funeral services followed at 1 p.m. at West Race Baptist Church. All floral donations will be placed in Junior’s garden for his wildlife to enjoy. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Fairview Fire Department. Due to the most recent COVID-19 directive and Mrs. Gentry, face coverings were worn at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
