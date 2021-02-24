Ona M. Smith, 86, of Searcy passed away on Feb. 16, 2021, at her home. She was born to the late Herman Shirley and Carrie Trumps on March 5, 1934 in Memphis. She grew up and spent much of her life in and around Aubrey, Ark., before moving to Searcy in her retirement years.
She was married to the late John Smith Jr. for 64 years. She is survived by two sisters, Norma Shelton (Billy) of Raleigh, N.C., and Alice McGuire of Water Valley, Miss.; one son, Michael from Bald Knob; one daughter, Renee from Knoxville, Tenn., two grandchildren, Michael and Jennifer, and their children; and her primary caregiver, Connie Gould, who Ona loved as a daughter.
In addition to being the ultimate homemaker, mother and farm wife, Ona held various production line positions throughout her life. She fondly told stories of working in a potato chip factory in her early twenties. She also enjoyed working in the textile industry and made many friends during her “sewing factory” years.
Ona was a member of the Lee County Church of Christ and taught Sunday School for a number of years before retirement. She loved studying her Bible and sharing her favorite verses. She delighted in wordplay, writing poems, songs and rhymes throughout her life. She also loved to laugh, grow flowers, and she gave fantastic hugs.
The family would like to extend special thanks to all of the nurses and caregivers who have tended to her with compassion and warmth over the past few years especially those from Providence Assisted Living and Arkansas Hospice.
Funeral service were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. COVID-19 protocols were followed, including face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you treat yourself to a bowl of ice cream in her honor – even better, a banana split.
