Norma Ruth (Reaper) (Callahan) Sharp passed from this life to her eternal home Jan. 20, 2021. She was born as the fifth daughter to Willis and Pearl Reaper on July 19, 1934, at Pangburn, Ark.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Hazel Kennedy, Modean Davis, Pauline Higgs and Betty Dorsey, with Vera Gean Pruitt, Carolyn Gay and Joan Pruitt left behind.
Norma married Paul Callahan on Jan. 17, 1953 and they were the parents of three daughters, Beverly McFarland (Russ), Brenda Berryman and Lorenda Hensley (Ron), and had five grandchildren, Shauna McFarland, Sasha Micheli, Ryan Berryman, Ashley Schott and Jordan Hensley and three great grandchildren, Violet Micheli, Jack Hensley and Autumn Berryman. Paul preceded her in death Oct. 7, 1965.
Norma leaves behind Rolland Sharp; her husband she married Feb. 28, 1976. He is the father of Rolland E. Sharp, Betty Stuart, Randy Sharp and Reta Sharp and they have seven grandchildren, Regina Pratt, Laura Mitchell, John Stuart, Greg Sharp, Aaron Sharp, Amy Wood and Tasha McAdams; 16 great-grandchildren, Pasley Emerson, Taylor Elms, Chase Mitchell, Owen Mitchell, Ryan Pratt, Juliana Stuart, Catherine Sharp, Caroline Sharp, Gabe Sharp, Chloe Sharp, Austin McAdams, Aiden McAdams, Cade Wood, Heath Wood, Abigale Wood and Ashley Sample; and four great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hall, Brent, Ellie and Porter Sample.
Norma was a member of South Heights Church of God. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and loving friend to many.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Sullivan Memorial Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with a special speaker, Bro Jim Cantrell. Please practice social distancing and facial masks are requested. There will be a private graveside service scheduled for a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Complete obituary and condolences: www.SullivanFuneralCare.com
