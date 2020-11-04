Noah Shane Harrell, 13, of Bald Knob passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 2007, in Searcy to Amanda Lynn (Giovannangeli) Tarvin and Bradley Shane Harrell.
He was an eighth-grade student at Bald Knob Middle School and was a member of the Bulldog Trap Team. Noah loved football, baseball, fishing and hanging out with his friends. He was definitely a Trump fan, even loved flying his Trump flag on the back of his four-wheeler every chance he got.
He is preceded in death by his uncles, Terry Harrell and Sonny Cummins; and cousin, Bethany Swafford. Noah is survived by his parents, Brad Harrell and Amanda (Travis) Tarvin; three sisters, Seairra Harrell, Brooklyn Harrell and Sierra Harrell; one brother, Jacob Harrell; stepbrothers, Landon and Maddox Tarvin; two nieces, Emma and Harper; grandparents, Bonnie and Ernie Durfee, Mike and Teri Giovannangeli, and Calvin Harrell and Brenda Needham (Ken); step-grandparents, Jack Tarvin and Chuck and Venita Hattabaugh; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those that will serve as honorary pallbearers are the Bulldog Trap Team, Bald Knob Class of 2025, Colton Meachum and Jacob Harrell.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Services will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Velvet Ridge Church of God.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.