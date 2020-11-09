Monteen Brewer Darden Roberson, age 88, of Kensett passed from this life on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. She was born May 1, 1932, in Damascus, Ark., to George Enich McMullen Brewer and Maggie (Dillard) Brewer. She worked for Aramark at Harding University for many years, was a member of Williams Temple COGIC, Combs Street Church of Christ and Walnut Street Church of Christ.
She is survived by two sons, Eddie G. Darden and Will L. Darden; five daughters, Margaret M. Aaron, Shirley Sipes, Sarah A. Jones, Thelma S. Ryland and Velma L. Jackson; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her mother, Maggie Dillard Brewer; father, George Enich McMullen Brewer; seven brothers, Lee Brewer, Clem Brewer, Cleo Brewer, Allen Brewer, Milo Brewer, Edison Brewer and Keefus Brewer; husband, Chester Roberson; and one son, Jimmy Joe Darden Jr.
The family will have a private funeral service. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
