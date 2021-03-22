July 31, 1928-March 17, 2021
Mona Jean Kelly, our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021, in Searcy, Ark., at the age of 92.
Mona was born in Bayland, Miss., on July 31, 1928, to Norman and Leslie Samuelson. She attended Tchula High School and graduated from City Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. She met the love of her life, William “Bill” Kelly, and they married in 1951. They traveled and moved often as Bill served in the Air Force in the U.S. and overseas. Mona loved being a homemaker and mother to their three children, Belinda, William “Billy” and Kim. They settled in Searcy, Ark., after Bill retired and built a wonderful life there. She was a very dedicated member of First Baptist Church, where she served as the toddler Sunday school teacher for many years. She was also the director of nursing for the Leisure Lodge nursing home in Searcy, Ark., from 1973-91. She cared deeply for the patients and loved teaching and guiding her employees to do the same.
Mona had an incredible servant’s heart and chose to spend her time volunteering with the Samaritan’s House ministry, visiting nursing homes and hospitals, and ministering to the widows in her church. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren immensely and always enjoyed having them in her home. She loved tending to her garden every year and was an avid reader.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers, John A, Melvyn and Norman; sister, Sylvia; and son-in-law, Richard.
She is survived by her children, Belinda Burns, Billy Kelly and Kim Wise and their spouses; her brother, David; and sisters, Myrtle and Rosemary; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a blessing and will be dearly missed by her family, friends and community. A celebration of her wonderful life will be held on Thursday, March 25. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Searcy, Ark.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.