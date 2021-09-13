Mildred June Bryson of Judsonia was called to rest on Sept. 12, 2021. She was born in St. Louis, Mo., on May 9, 1938, and was known for her love of reading and being an excellent cook. She also loved spending time at the Lightle Center in Searcy.
Mildred is survived by her son, Robert Bryson Jr. (Sherry); daughter, Margaret Hensley; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Kennedy Smith Jr., and sister, Betty Morris. Mildred June Bryson is preceded in death by her parents, Kennedy Smith Sr. and Mildred Dillion Bryson.
Visitation will be at Roller Daniel Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, and a graveside service will be Thursday, Sept. 16, at Pine Crest Cemetery in Alexander, Ark., at 10 am.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com
