Micheal Wayne Kurck, 51, of Searcy departed this life Jan. 20, 2021. He is survived by his loving mother, Joyce Kurck; children, Niccole Baskins (Zack) of Jonesboro and Mikey Kurck Jr. of Antioch; siblings, Judy Bagwell (Al), Charles Kurck (Jeanne), Darlene Spann (Randy), Billy Kurck (Sheryl) and Debbie Price (Greg), all of Searcy; three grandchildren, Lauryn, Haydn and Kellin Baskins and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his niece, Angela Attaway. He was preceded in death by his father, George Clifton Kurck, and his son, Cliffton Blake Kurck.
A family memorial is planned for a later date. John 16:33 “These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
Arrangements entrusted to A Natural State Funeral State, 2620 W. Main St., Jacksonville, AR 72076. (501) 982-3400.
Online guestbook: www.anaturalstatefuneralservice.com.
