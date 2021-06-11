Michael “Mike” Jerome Gordon, 82, of Searcy passed away Wednesday, June 9, at home. He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Fort Wayne, Ind., to the late George and Lillian (Amolsky) Gordon.
Mike served in the National Guard. He was an extremely hard worker who enjoyed running heavy equipment and building. He especially enjoyed building houses.
Left to cherish his memory are three stepsons, Danny Langford of Searcy, Rodger Langford (Patricia) of Searcy and Dennis Langford of Cullman, Ala.; one stepdaughter, Cindy Langford of Cullman, Ala.; two sons, Mike Gordon Jr. and Kenny Gordon; two daughters, Pam Gick and Laura Day; two brothers, Thomas Gordon, and Robert Gordon; and two sisters, Nancy Gaff and Carol Shively (Willard); and numerous grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virgie Gordon; one stepson, Larry Langford; one brother, George Gordon; and one sister, Mary Cazizr.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral services will start at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home with burial following at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Joy, Ark.
All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Searcy McEuen Funeral Home.
Share a memory: www.SearcyMcEuenFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.