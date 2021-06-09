Michael Freeman Noble, age 65, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born March 7, 1956, in Searcy, Ark., to Isom Jerry Noble and Theda Freeman Noble. He is preceded in death by his father.
Mike was a lifelong member of the Searcy Country Club and a member of First Methodist Church in Searcy. He was an avid golfer and Arkansas Razorbacks fan. He enjoyed many afternoons on Greers Ferry Lake watching sunsets. Over the years, he made many friends and created many unforgettable memories.
He is survived by his daughter, Kalynn Ann Jackson (husband, Willie Paul Jackson); grandson, Kaiden Jackson; mother, Theda Freeman Noble; sisters, Mitzi Bradley (husband, Sam Bradley) and Jerri Lynn Noble; Kalynn’s mother, Martha Noble; and nieces and nephews, Drew Bradley and Morgan York.
Visitation will be at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will be at White County Memorial Gardens.
