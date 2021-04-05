Michael Duane “Mike” Dunn, 73, of Searcy, Ark., died peacefully at home on March 31, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, O.L. and Blyss Gentry Dunn; brothers, Dan and Gentry; and sisters, Pamela Griffin, Carolyn Dunn Householder, and Rita Sultan. Mike is survived by his sister, Marianne Dunn Wofford; sister-in-law, Sue Dunn; and numerous nieces and nephews and even more great-nieces and nephews. All of which were his favorites.
After graduating from Searcy High School in 1965, he honorably served in the U.S. Marines, where he was awarded a Letter of Citation for being in the right place at the right time and two Purple Hearts for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Mike returned to Searcy, where he carried on the family’s business Dunn Roofing for 45 years. He was always very motivated and dedicated in all that he did, including his avid hobby of beekeeping and bird watching. He was most proud of his ability to attract a large variety of bird species. He was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Audubon Society, Military Order of the Purple Heart, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and he also served as an Elder at Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The family wishes to thank Elite Hospice for their care, which allowed Mike to spend quality time at home with his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Sunshine School in Searcy or the Arkansas Audubon Society.
There will be a memorial service with live stream at Powell Funeral Home, Searcy www.powellfuneralhome.net on Saturday, April 10, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Michael Gentry Dunn and Rev. Nicholas Owen Dunn Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
