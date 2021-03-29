Melvin L. Tucker, 59, of Searcy, Ark., passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at UAMS in Little Rock, Ark. He was born July 22, 1961, in Chicago, Ill., to Gerald Wayne and Naomi Ruth Eans Tucker.
Survivors include: two children: Stephanie Tucker and Nathan Tucker of Tahlequah, Okla.; father: Gerald Tucker of Higginson, Ark.; two brothers: Tom and Jim Tucker both of Higginson, Ark.; one sister: Anita Matthews (Dale) of Searcy, Ark.; four nieces and one nephew; and countless friends. Melvin was preceded in death by, his mother: Naomi Eans Tucker; and one sister: Sandra Tucker Vaughn.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 3328 Arkansas Highway 36 in Searcy.
