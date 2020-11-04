Melissa Renee Elliott Cantrell was born on March 4, 1971, to Dayton Sr. and Phyllis Elliott in Beeville, Texas, and passed from this life on Oct. 31, 2020, in Little Rock, Ark. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She is preceded in death by one brother, James Wilson Elliott. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenny Cantrell; one daughter, Jade Cantrell Cowell (Joe); five grandchildren, Rinoa Harrington, Jaxx Cowell, JoJo Cowell, Justin Cowell and Montana Cowell, her parents, Dayton and Phyllis Elliott; two sisters, Jenifer Evonne Trotter (Gene) and Sheila Elliott Jones (Tim); seven brothers, William Lee Elliott (Lena), Dayton Elliott, Jr. (Renea), Charles Elliott (Jennifer), John Daughtry (Casey), Conan Daughtry (Crystal), Nathan Elliott (Nicole) and Kevin Elliott; sister-in-law, Crystal Guillotte; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark. The funeral followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment was in Shady Grove Cemetery in Bald Knob.
To express online condolences, please visit www. rollerfuneralhomes.com.
