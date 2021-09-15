Melissa Ann Hernandez, 53, of McRae passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at home. She was born Feb. 10, 1968, in Little Rock to Lloyd Hollingshead and the late Jodene (King) Hollingshead. She enjoyed cooking and attended the Way of the Cross Church in Kensett.
She is survived by her father, Lloyd; son, Charles Ray Hale, Jr., and wife, Holly; daughter, Destiny Jimenez; adopted daughters, Ashley Easter and Stephanie Blackmore; brother, Lloyd Hollingshead Jr., and wife, Joyce; grandchildren, Trey Hale and Maleficent Jimenez; son-in-law, Jessy Crosby; as well as a host of friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jodene, and her precious dog, Coco.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, from 12-2 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home Chapel in Bald Knob with services to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
