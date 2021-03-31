Melba Chestine Louks, 78, of Bald Knob went to be with Jesus on March 29, 2021, in Searcy, Ark. She was born on Sept. 17, 1942, in Judsonia, Ark., to Chester and Stella Moon.
Affectionately known as Tine, she was a devoted wife to her husband of 60 years, Alfred Dwayne Louks, and a loving mother to her three children. Tine was a homemaker, Sunday school teacher, avid speed reader, and she taught her children how to pray. Her grandchildren loved the things she did with them, including: taking them to church, teaching them how to cook, going to yard sales, playing outside, and really just anything they asked her to do. They often bragged that Mema was the best cook, even better than their moms. She was truly a wonderful Christian wife and mother, who not only told her family how to live, but showed them.
She is survived by her husband, Alfred; children, Stan Louks (Karla) of Searcy and Ronda Martin (Wayne) of Judsonia; grandchildren, Andrea Martin Baughman (Hunter) of Judsonia, Callie Louks Warford (Jordan) of Louisville, Ky., and Evan Martin of Judsonia, and long awaited great-granddaughter to be, Kinley Renae Baughman; brothers, Bob Moon (Sally) of Hobe Sound, Fla., and Gene Moon (Judy) of Maryville, Tenn., and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Renae Louks; grandson, Ethan Dwayne Martin; sisters, Faye Moon and Ruby Brooks; and brothers Raye Moon and Steve Moon.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Searcy First Assembly beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Providence Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home Bald Knob-Judsonia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.