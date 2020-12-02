Maurice Moon, 84, of Searcy passed away at his home on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1936, in Romance, Ark., to the late Neelly Moon and Alene Nokes Moon.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Moon; daughters, Maresa McClung and husband, Carl, of Rockwall, Texas, Melanie Banks and husband, Cary, of Searcy, Ark.; grandchildren, Ashton Smith (Bronson), McKenna Sherry (Matt), Cameron McClung (Sunday) and Kylie Williams (Sean); great-grandchildren, Ledger Smith, Sean D. Williams, Chandler McClung and Sawyer McClung; and sister, Doris Pruitt.
Maurice was the former owner of Moon’s DX Station, Moon Fence Company, A&W Restaurant and current owner of The Storage House. He was a member of West Side Church of Christ. Maurice was known as a hard worker and able to fix anything. He was dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
Per his request, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the small lake he built at his home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Sparrow’s Promise, 208 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, AR 72143 or TADA Orphanage in India, c/o Foothills Church of Christ, 95 Central Ave., Searcy, AR 72143. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
