Mary (Rita) Herman Strohm, age 72, of Jasper, Ga., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Peidmont Mountainside Hospital in Jasper. Rita was born in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday, Sept. 13, 1948. She was the youngest of two children of the late George and Ignacita (Salas) Herman. She married Billy Strohm on Sunday, Dec. 21, 1969. Rita worked various jobs throughout her life before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with her horses, going to the theater, traveling with family and friends, and bowling. Most importantly, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, forever devoted to her family.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Yvonne (Babs) Strohm. Rita is survived by her husband, Billy Strohm; brother, George Herman, of Albuquerque, N.M.; son, Billy Strohm Jr., and his wife, Rae, of Liberty, Texas; daughter, Jacqueline, and her husband, Brandon Burton, of Jasper, Ga. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Zachary Strohm, Cody Strohm, Christopher (Austin) Reed and Sydney Strohm; nieces and nephew, Kathy Reichard, Keith Bock, Barbara Crowson, Teri Doming, Kerry Murphy and Claire Preble; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bock; and many extended family members.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m., at FRENCH-University. Please visit our online guestbook for Mary at www.FrenchFunerals.com.
FRENCH-University, 1111 University Blvd. NE. 505-843-6333.
