Mary Louise (Cason) Davis 86, of Bald Knob, Ark., left her earthly body Nov. 14, 2020. Mary was born Dec. 29, 1933, in Charlotte, Ark., to the late Sarah Mildred (Fallis) Cason and Cecil E. Cason.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lee Roy Davis; her daughter, Sandra Kay Ottinger; and her granddaughter, Leesha Paige Cross. She is survived by her brothers, Jerry (Jackie) Cason and Jimmy (Claire) Cason; sister, Lois Nell Bell; her daughter, Lechelle Davis Cross; son, Timothy Ottinger; stepdaughter, Vickie Davis; her grandson, Coleton Cross; step-granddaughters, Lauren Bowren and Katelyn Schlechtweg; also nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bald Knob, Ark.
Mary worked at the shoe factory in Batesville in her early years. Later, she worked as secretary for Powell Funeral Home for 28 years and retired there.
Mary enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite things were lighthouses from those trips. Mary was a excellent seamstress and made many clothes for her family in her early years. Mary held the secretary position at her church for many years. Mary loved to cook for potlucks at her church, along with leading and supporting the food pantry at the United Methodist Church in Bald Knob.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the Methodist food pantry and The United Methodist Children’s Home.
There will be a private family graveside at Campground Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
