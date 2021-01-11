Mary Lou LaFerney, 84, of Searcy, Ark., went home to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 7, 2021. She was a kind and beautiful lady who did anything she wanted to do with joy and a zest for life for most of those wonderful 84 years.
Mary Lou was born on April 25, 1936, in Highland Park, Mich., to Myrtle and Harley Keeling Sr. and her only sibling, big brother, Harley Keeling Jr. (all previously deceased). Her family moved back to Arkansas when Mary Lou was very young and she was raised in the hills of Botkinburg, Ark.
Mary Lou married Claude Alvin LaFerney on Dec 12, 1958, and has lived in Searcy since that time. They raised five children together in the intervening years, Edward LaFerney, Marilyn LaFerney, David LaFerney of Barberton, Ohio, Susan Stone (Gary) of North Little Rock, Ark., and Lisa Roberson (Robert) of Enola, Ark. Her source of pride and much joy was her five grandchildren, Jake LaFerney (Stephanie) of Prosper, Texas, Meghan Judd of Conway, Ark., Josh Roberson of Romance, Ark., Mikaela Roberson of Conway, Ark., and Hannah Roberson of Enola, Ark., as well as her seven great-grandchildren. She also has three incredibly special and much-loved in-laws that have meant so much to her for many years, Nita Olmstead of Beebe, Ark., Gerald LaFerney of Cabot, Ark., and Cleo Milton of Searcy, Ark., as well as many nieces and nephews from Arkansas and Michigan that love and cherish her. Claude preceded her in death on Jan. 15, 2008, after a long battle with Multiple Myeloma in which Mary Lou was a constant nurse, helpmate and all-around angel through all those years.
Visitation will be Jan. 12, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home in Searcy, Ark. Graveside service will be Jan. 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Gum Springs Cemetery.
The family asks that masks and social distancing be observed to protect those that Mary Lou loved so much.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.