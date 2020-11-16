Mary L. Alkire went to be with her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was born March 17, 1938, in Glenn Allen, Miss., to Allen and Catherine Mosley.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She leaves her husband Bob of 65 years; two sons, Robert (Diane) and Steve (Jane); one grandson; three granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and one son.
There will be a memorial service at Temple Baptist Church in Searcy on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
