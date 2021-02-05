Mary Ellen “Rusty” Belt, 87, of Hot Springs passed away Jan. 25, 2021. She was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Searcy to Joe and Attis Lane.
She is predeceased by her parents and daughter, Tonya Swan. Loving survivors include daughters, Lisa Belt of Hot Springs and Regina Simer, of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Paul Swan of Fayetteville and Bobby Simer of Denver, Colo., and one great-granddaughter, Penny Simer.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at White County Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Searcy.
Online condolences are www.caruth-hale.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.