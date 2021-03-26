Mary Clearine King, 92, of Searcy went into the arms of her loving Savior Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was born at Davenport, Ark., on Sept. 22, 1928, to the late William (Will) and Viola (Meacham) King.
She was a member of the Park Avenue Baptist Church in Searcy, Ark. Clearine began attending services there in 1950 and was a faithful member. She loved and enjoyed the fellowship of her Church family.
In addition to her parents, Clearine was preceded in death by her brothers, Barney, Lem and Bill King; her sisters, Ruth King, Neva Capps and Dean McFadden; a nephew, Lynn Roe King; and a niece, Deanna Sullivan.
Clearine is survived by two nephews, Roland King (Paulette) of Herndon, Va., and Sid King (Judi) of Clinton, Ark.; and two nieces, Fern Hoofman (Donnie) and Linda Landis of Searcy, Ark., as well as numerous other great-nieces and -nephews.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Roosevelt Cemetery in Judsonia, Ark.
COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
