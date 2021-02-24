Mary Alice Naoma Pyle Fuller, 87, of Searcy passed away Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. She was born in Sinco, Ark., on April 3, 1933, to the late Eva Lou Coleman and Clarence Pyle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Dean Fuller; son, Jerry Fuller; siblings, Ancil Pyle, Coleman Pyle, Conway Pyle, Billy Jo Pyle and Maxie Scudder; and grandchildren, Terry Fuller Jr., Matt Fuller and Tyler Fuller. She is survived by her sister, Zela Klotz; children, Barbara Tabor, Terry Fuller Sr. and Pamela Richards; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.