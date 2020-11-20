Marvin James (“Jim”) Faith, 73, was born to Marvin Dean and June Marie Faith on May 4, 1947, in Searcy, Ark., and passed away on Nov. 17, 2020, at his home in Charlotte, N.C.
He was a graduate of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark. After working briefly as a teacher in McRae, Ark., he went on to spend 30-plus years as a dedicated federal employee with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Throughout his career as an Inspector, he was posted in various locations around the country, including Baltimore, Md., Tupelo, Miss., Shreveport, La., Memphis, Tenn., Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, N.C. His career also took him to many memorable places around the world, including Europe, Africa and South America, where he conducted training and worked to ensure the safety and security of local mail facilities. After his 2001 retirement in Charlotte, N.C., Jim enjoyed spending his time fishing and gardening.
A loving son, brother, father and friend, Jim will be missed greatly. He is preceded in death by his father and survived by his mother; his sister, Elizabeth Ann Faith Howell (Gary) of Tyler, Texas; his daughters, Jane Faith Brown of Santa Barbara, Calif., Sarah Faith Smith (Chad) of Nashville, Tenn., and Cristin Leigh Faith (Amron) of Honolulu, Hawaii, his grandson, Jack Robert Smith of Nashville, Tenn.; his nephews, Adam Christopher Epperson (Tyler) of Little Rock, Ark., and Gregory Andrew Epperson (Thuy) of Friendswood, Texas; as well as other extended family.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. Funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Howard Johnson and Jim Bradberry officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Searcy.
For the online guestbook, visit: www.rollerfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.