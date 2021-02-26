Martha “Marty” Ann (Son) Spencer, 63, of Judsonia, Ark., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. She was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Lepanto, Ark., to Lowry Son and the late Velma Joann Smart.
Marty was a baker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marty is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gary Wayne Spencer; daughter, PJ (Mac) Fowler; sons, Gary (Tracy) Spencer II, Kristopher (Brandi) Spencer, Shane Spencer, Steven (Rebecca) Spencer, Xander Spencer and Keegan Spencer; stepmother, Brenda Son; brothers, Leslie (Richard) Son and Grant (Tonya) Stevens; 23 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation was held at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 12 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Judsonia, Ark. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
