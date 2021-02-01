Mark Alan Pearson of Oxford, Ark., passed away on Jan. 9, 2021, at his home.
Mark was a farmer and enjoyed working on his property keeping it maintained and cleared. Mark would work on old cars and got them in running order, not only for himself but for people he knew. Mark was best known for helping anybody who needed the help, and enjoyed hunting.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ann Schol. Mark is survived by his brother-in-law, Mark Schol; his two sons; couple of close friends; and a host of other acquaintances and friends.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021, at 1665 Dry Hollow Road in Oxford, AR 72565.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
