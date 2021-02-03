Marjorie Mae Ricks, 86, formerly of Judsonia, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.
She was born May 29, 1934, in Madison County, Tenn., to Joseph Trull and Ola Mae Bryant Trull. Marjorie grew up in Keiser/Caraway, Ark., area and graduated from Caraway Central High School in 1953. She married Charles Darryl Ricks Sr. in 1968 and was a supervisor for Land O’Frost in Searcy, Ark. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Darryl Ricks Sr.; a sister, Judy Davis; grandsons, Darrell Sullins and Jacob Butler; and a great-grandson, Jacob Isaiah Bishop.
Survivors are her children, Terri Myers of California, Vicki Sullins (Darrell) of Searcy, Ark., Tim Butler (Pam) of Northwest Arkansas, Daniel Butler (Tammy) of Judsonia, Ark., Darryl Ricks, Jr. of Judsonia, Ark., Jeffrey Ricks of Judsonia, Ark., and Kristina McGraw (Vince) of Dyer, Tenn.; siblings, Louise Stansbury of Romeo, Mich., Nancy Crain (Sonny) of Brookland, Ark., Betty Jo Pendegraft (John) of Caraway, Ark.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneral home.net.
