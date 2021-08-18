Marion Davis Craig, 71, of Beebe passed away on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. She was born Aug. 16, 1949, to the late Collet Marion Davis and Genevieve Davis. She was preceded in death by her twin grandsons, Holland Cayton Mills and Hagan Collet Mills.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Mike Craig; sons, Davis Mills (Bridget) of Searcy, Ark.; Dustin Mills (VaLynn) of Beebe, Ark.; Nikki Daveluy (Jim) of Midland, Mich., and Kelsey Garland (Daniel) of Dallas, Texas. The hive of Honey's life were her grandchildren: Bailey, Hackler, Will, Hannidy, Wyatt, Lucas, Clinton and Hayes. Marion is also survived by her only sister, Peggy Herrin of Searcy, as well as other extended family.
Marion loved education and earned her master’s degree at Harding University. She taught school for over 30 years, serving at Kensett, Ark., Pulaski County, Ark., and Memphis, Tenn. After retirement, she volunteered her time to promote Christian education at Lighthouse Christian Academy. She loved the Lighthouse Church family and was an encourager of the youth and hosted many of them at her home. She had a unique ability to recognize potential, especially in those who were less fortunate.
She was the life of any party and never showed her age. Her personality was unparalleled, and she could light up any room with her love of life and people. She was a natural fit for the company she founded “Limos by Marion.” Just for fun, she voluntarily took loads of children in her limousine fleet to political events, including to visits by President Ronald Reagan.
Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 7 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Beebe, Ark. Visit www.smithfamilycares/westbrook for guest register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.