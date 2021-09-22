Margie Norean Sloate James, 84, of Higginson went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born June 29, 1937, in Kensett, Ark., to Otho Sylvester Sloate and Arpy Louvena Spradlin Sloate. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her husband of 65 years, Owen H. James.
Margie began her career in nursing at the Porter Rodgers Hospital. She then worked at Central Arkansas General Hospital and finished her career at the Dialysis Center in Searcy, retiring in 1999. She was of the Methodist faith.
She is survived by her children, Terry James, Patsy Britton (Gary) both of Higginson, Ark., Teresa Liles (Jerry), Patricia Jones (Jim) both of Searcy, Ark., Lisa Harrington (Eric) of Wichita Falls, Texas, Owen James (Tammy) of McAlister, Okla., and Brian James (Jocelyn) of Green Forest, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Margie Lou Boylan (Rob) of Bradford, Ark.
Funeral services will be at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Dogwood Cemetery in Griffithville, Ark. Memorials may be made to Arkansas Hospice, 410 N Apple St., Searcy, AR 72143 Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
