Margaret Sipes, age 99, of Searcy passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Searcy. She was born March 5, 1921, in Searcy to James Smith and Millie Horton Smith Berry. She was a member of St. Mary C.M.E. Church in Searcy and was a homemaker.
She is survived by one son, Terry Sipes and wife Shirley of Searcy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nathaniel Sipes; parents, James Smith and Millie Horton Smith Berry; and six brothers.
The family plans to have a private funeral service. Memorials may be made in her name to St. Mary C.M.E. Church in Searcy. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
