Margaret Russell Lawrence, 77, of Magnet Cove, Ark., passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021. She was born Dec. 25, 1943, in Searcy, Ark., the daughter of late Arthur “Mike” Paul and Erma Rosella Jones Russell.
She was a 1961 graduate of Searcy High School. Margaret was a member of the ESA Sorority from 1970-1973 and served as president in 1972. She was the director of the Malvern Senior Center for over 40 years. During this time, she conducted numerous fundraisers and applied donations received in the effort to provide the first modern senior adult center for our community and state. She served on the Brickfest committee and took great pride in coordinating Meals on Wheels for Hot Spring County. For service and commitment to her community, she was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award by the Chamber of Commerce. Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lawrence, and brother, Arthur “Artie” Russell.
Survivors include son, Rusty Lawrence of Malvern; daughter, Paula Cate of Benton; brother, Don Russell (Pat) of Malvern; sisters, Reba French (Kenny) of Florida and Mary Collins (John) of Searcy; grandchildren, Heather Care, Hollie Beals (Dustin), Haley Shnaekel (Zane), Hunter Lawrence, Spencer Lawrence and Russell Lawrence; and great-grandchildren, Connor Beals and Cooper Beals.
Funeral services were held May 5, 2021, at Regency Funeral Home. Glen Coston officiated. Burial: Magnet Cove Cemetery. Pallbearers: David Russell, Donald Russell, Donald Russell Jr. Mike Hughes, Stroup Lindsey and Brain Ditzig. Honorary pallbearers: David Smith, Hubert Hughes, John Wiley, Gene Holmes and Ben McDermott and the volunteers at Malvern Senior Center.
Memorials may be made to the Malvern Senior Adult Center, 1800 W. Moline St., Malvern.
Arrangements are by Regency Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook at regencyfuneralhome.com.
