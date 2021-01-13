On Sunday Jan. 10, 2021, Margaret Glee Porter went to be with her Lord from the home of her daughter, Karen and Berry Winn, in Ft. Pierce, Fla., at the age of 94.
Margaret was born on Oct. 22, 1926, in Hickory Flat/ Mount Olive, Ark., at the home of her parents, Kent and Jewell Crisler. She was the baby of the family by nine years. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Rev. Melvin Porter; siblings, brother Rex Crisler, wife Jane, sisters Helma Froud, husband Bill, and Faye Froud and husband Harry. She was survived by three children: two sons, Michael and wife Delores, Keith and wife Patti; and one daughter; Karen Winn and husband Berry; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and six step-great-great grandchildren.
Margaret married the love of her life, Evangelist Melvin Porter, on Nov. 20, 1945, after getting saved in his revival. His calling quickly became her ministry too, and she was the wind beneath his wings. Her musical gifts were passed down from her grandmother and both parents. She ministered in every service with her outstanding voice and piano, as they pastored and evangelized. All the while, giving much devotion to helping her children develop their own talents; they later became The Porter Family Trio. Rev. Melvin Porter and his trio were a team and traveled over a five-state area, and were delegated as Church of God State Evangelist Team for Mississippi and Alabama. Their great faith, talents and ministry live on through generations after them; will we pick up the mantle and join God’s last day great Army?
Visitation will be held at Roller-Daniel Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Jan. 16, 2021, with funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at White County Memorial Gardens.
CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including face coverings and social distancing.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy.
