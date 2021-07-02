Margaret Elizabeth Herron Mitchell, age 96, of Searcy passed from this life on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Searcy. She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Bellevue, Tenn., to Samuel Turner Herron and Clara Belle Taylor Herron. A longtime resident of Garland, Texas, she was a member of the Saturn Road Church of Christ, where she taught children's Bible classes, and worked in retail sales for Sears for many years. After moving to Arkansas, Elizabeth was a member of West Side Church of Christ in Searcy.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Austin of Searcy and Margaret Harrell and husband, Reggie, of Mountain View; one son, David F. Mitchell and wife, Tami, of Searcy; six grandchildren, Amy Austin of Searcy, Emily Brenneman and husband, Nathan, of Searcy, Elizabeth Harrell of Conway, Rebecca Mize and husband, Jon, of Cherokee Village, Rachel Morr and husband, Shane, of Muskegon, Mich., and Jessica Mitchell of Cody, Wyoming; and five great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Mitchell; parents, Sam and Clara Herron; brother, Clinton Phelps; sister, Dorcas Shuler; and son-in-law, Trent Austin.
Visitation was held Friday, July 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home. Graveside funeral services will be Tuesday, July 6, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin, Tenn., under the direction of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
