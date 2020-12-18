Marcia L. Pressler, 58, of North Little Rock, Ark., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. She was born Oct. 17, 1962, in Brinkley, Ark., to Freddy Wayne Moody and Georgia White Moody. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin James (Jim) Pressler; son, Christopher Pressler; and sister, Wanda Lee Moody.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Neal of Clarendon, Ark.; grandchildren, Kentlee Neal, Kali Blair Neal and Kooper Neal all of Clarendon, Ark.; life partner, John Berry of North Little Rock, Ark.; sister, Melissa Freeman (Dewayne) of Kensett, Ark.; brother, Wayne Moody of Bradford, Ark.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy beginning at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Brinkley, Ark., at 3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy. www.powellfuneral home.net
