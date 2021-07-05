Maleta E. “Frazier” Henley, 69, of Searcy passed away July 4, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Feb. 4, 1952, at Champaign, Ill., to the late Ralph and Margeret Birch Frazier.
She was the beloved wife of James Henley; mother of Daniel Berry, Bridget Vargas (John) and Reed Berry; grandmother of Cody Bennett, Carli Berry, Gavin Vargas and Hannah Vargas; and sister of John Frazier (Becky).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Margeret Birch Frazier, and brother, Joey Frazier.
The family will have a private memorial at a later date in Rantoul, Ill. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sullivan Funeral Care-Memorial Chapel and Crematory. Phone: (501) 742-3621.
Condolences: www.Sullivan FuneralCare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.