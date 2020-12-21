On Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Mabel Marie “Mammaw” Davis left this world and met a host of her family and friends, who she gracefully outlived, at the gates of Heaven.
Mammaw, as she was so affectionately known, was born May 10, 1921, to Hugh and Mary Ann Yearby. She graduated from Floyd High School in 1936, where she played basketball and was voted “best all-around girl” her senior year. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play all sports, the Atlanta Braves and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
In 1939, she married the love of her life, Albert “Hump” Davis, who passed away after 47 years of marriage. Marie had two daughters, Kathy Taylor and Theresa (Mike) Hurley; four grandchildren, Leigh Anne (Mike) Hawthorne, Mac (Holly) Hurley, Chris (Bobbi) Taylor and Holli (Jeremiah) Love; and seven great-grandchildren, Andrew (Maegan) Hawthorne, Griffin Love, Madison Taylor, Easton Hurley, Connor Love, Ryan Taylor and Gracen Hurley. She was also loved by a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; one daughter, Sue Ann; her parents; two sisters, Alene Gay and Thelma Brooks; and her son-in-law, Carlton Taylor.
Marie worked at White County Hospital for 19 years as Assistant Dietary Supervisor, where she was loved by all. In 1986, after Hump passed away, she began keeping teachers’ children in her home. Affectionately known as “Mammaw’s Daycare,” she helped to raise numerous children, loving and teaching them daily about love, life and Jesus. Her last “student” graduated when Mammaw was 92 years old.
Marie was a founding member of both Grace United Methodist Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church. She loved her Church and loved the Lord. She also loved Peach Outshine bars and Cranberry Canada Dry Ginger Ale.
Mammaw was loved by everyone that knew her. She was always a light in the world. Her legacy will always shine through all of her “kids.” She saw lots of good and bad in 99 years, but always made the best of life.
She will be greatly missed but will live in our hearts and continue to guide us forever.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
