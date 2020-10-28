M. Marguerite Green of Searcy passed away Oct. 27, 2020. She was born July 6, 1922, in Judsonia, Ark., to the late Alpha and Mattie Childers. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 30, 2020, at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy. CDC guidelines regarding masks and physical distancing will be observed.
