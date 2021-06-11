Lucille Weeks was born July 12, 1939, in Mount Vernon, Ark. On June 9, 2021, she passed away peacefully with family present, in Floyd, Ark., just shy of her 82nd birthday. Lucille was dedicated and passionate about all of her family. She was also a smart and hard-working business woman, working independently and beside her husband, William. Lucille was a lifetime member at Floyd Assembly of God Church.
Lucille is preceded in death by her dad, Berlin Taylor; mom, Gladys Taylor; and brother, J.C. Taylor.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Weeks; her two children, Rickey Weeks and Sandy Anderson; four grandchildren with seven great-grandchildren: Richie and Candee Weeks with their children, Nathan and Hanna; April and Casey Reid with their child, Baby Reid; Tamara and Dustin Atkin with their children, Drake and Falon; and Matt and Amber Clark with their children Michael and Trinity; three brothers; and five sisters.
Visitation will be held at Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe, Ark., on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the same location on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home. www.smith familycares.com
