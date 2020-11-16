Lucille B. Harmon, 99, of Searcy passed away at her home on Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Sept. 9, 1921, in Lutts, Tenn., to Charlie and Gladys Berry.
She is survived by a son, Charles Thomas (Tommy) Harmon; two daughters, Linda Fulmer and Cathy Hunter (Shelby) all of Searcy; half-sister, Gloria Danley of Florence, Ala.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard C. Harmon; a son, Jerry C. Harmon; and three half-brothers.
She was of the Baptist faith. She retired from the International Shoe Factory. A private entombment will be held at the mausoleum in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
