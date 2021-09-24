Lucile M. Dickerson, 88, of Searcy passed away, Sept. 21, 2021. She was born to the late Joseph H. and Mayma C. Alexander Solida in Pleasant Plains, Ark., on May 18, 1933.
She attended school in Pleasant Plains until marrying James Arthur Dickerson in 1951. They lived in Indianapolis, Ind., before moving back to Arkansas where they lived in Hickory Flat, Pangburn and finally in Searcy. In addition to being a wonderful mother and wife, Lucile worked in real estate for a while and also many years at Citizens Abstract Co. until she retired.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, James S (Jim) Dickerson and Teri Dickerson Baker; one sister, Margie (Gene) Reeves; one brother, Jerry (Linda) Solida; two grandchildren, Jaden Baker and Haley Baker Burrow; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to give thanks to the staff of the Springs of Searcy Health and Rehabilitation and Unity Health. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to a charity of your choice in memory of their mother.
Graveside service will be held at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. All services are under the direction of Roller-Daniel Funeral Home.
Online guestbook: www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/ searcy.
