A dear aunt, favorite friend and lover of life, Loyce Evelyn Crook Childers, age 96, entered her eternal rest on Friday, April 23, 2021.
Loyce was born on Nov. 21, 1924, to L.M. and Marga Roan Crook in Pangburn, Ark. She married Cecil Willard Childers of Sidon on Nov. 3, 1944. In 1949, Loyce began her career with the Searcy Water Company as the primary bookkeeper. She enjoyed her work there for over 40 years until she retired in 1990. As much as her work, Loyce delighted in daily coffee breaks with the girls at Headlee’s drug store in downtown Searcy. Loyce was a member of the Westside Church of Christ.
Throughout her life, Loyce was known for her quick wit, her impeccable style and her fabulous cooking. Her Thanksgiving spread at their home on Sowell Street in Searcy and Christmas Eve candies are special memories cherished by her family. Loyce was the life of any party. She and Cecil lived their days to the fullest and especially loved traveling and seafood. Some of their favorite and regular spots were Branson, Mo., Gulf Shores, Ala., and any Harding Bisons football game. A happier, more compatible and complementary couple there never was. And their family takes great comfort assured that they are reunited in heaven.
Along with our Lord, she was greeted by her husband of 69 years, Cecil, and their infant twin daughters, who all preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters: Louise Tucker, Lora Sowell and Lorene Hughes; and her brothers: Louis Crook and Leo Crook.
She is survived by nieces, Betty Mote (Jerry) and Nancy Hatfield (David) of Searcy, Arlene Morris (Kelly) of Montgomery, Ala., Paula Sue Mardis (Marcus) of Jackson, Tenn., and Nina Lou Crook of Little Rock; and nephew, Mickey Crook (Nancy) of Jackson, Tenn. She is also survived by a host of great-nieces and -nephews as well as great-great-nieces and -nephews who all adored her. She loved each of them as if they were her own children and grandchildren.
The family will celebrate Loyce’s life on Thursday, April 29, with a visitation at 1 p.m. and a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the Roller-Daniel Funeral Home Chapel, in Searcy, Ark. Burial will follow at Henderson Cemetery in Pangburn, Ark.
The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Sparrow’s Promise (formerly Searcy Children’s Home), a private faith-based foster care agency in Searcy, Ark. Donations may be mailed to Sparrow’s Promise, 208 E. Moore Ave., Searcy, AR 72143.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.