Lottie Mae Nichols left this world peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the age of 89 and was reunited with her beloved husband, Loren, and many precious family members and dear friends.
Lottie was born on July 8, 1931, in McRae, Ark., to Jane Fuller. She grew up surrounded by family she loved dearly. She has always valued family.
Lottie was a people person. She was a sweet person who loved everyone. Her greatest joy came in serving and giving to others. She was always looking for ways to help someone else.
Lottie worked in the banking and savings and loan services most of her life. When her children entered college, she worked at the Harding University Bookstore. She made many lasting friendships throughout her working years, both with co-workers and with those customers she helped.
Lottie loved bowling and was part of the women’s bowling league in Searcy for many years. She earned many patches and trophies throughout the years, which she was very proud of. She also loved waterskiing and skied until she was 69. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family. She loved big.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Kris Nichols (Ronda) of Texarkana; a daughter, Cindy Wyatt of Searcy; five grandchildren, AJ Nichols, Megan Waddell, Lawton Nichols and Tucker Nichols, all of Texarkana, and Mallory Wyatt of Searcy. She will be missed by loving nephews, a niece and cousins and their families.
Lottie was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Loren; her mother, Jane Fuller; loving aunts and cousins; and many dear friends.
The family wants to say a special thank you to Providence Memory Care for the loving, wonderful care given to Lottie while she was there. They became more than caregivers during her stay, they are family. Also a big thank you to Arkansas Hospice and the team that took care of her. You all were wonderful.
A graveside service will be held at White County Memorial Gardens on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
