Loretta Marks Banks of Kensett, Ark., transitioned on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born July 10, 1939 in Searcy, Ark. The daughter of Lawrence Marks and Addie Horton Marks Gilmore, and Ballard Gilmore Sr.
She is survived by her children: daughters, Tina Banks, Addie Banks, Diana Banks, Cherie (Marshall) Pettis and Edith (Elmer) Chatman; sons, Mark Banks, John Banks and Ozzie Banks Jr.; sisters, Shirley Marks Crow and Rosemary (Arthur) Wash; brothers, John(Felicia) Marks and Ballard Gilmore Jr.; brother-in-law, Charles Banks Sr.; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and many very special nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ozzie Banks Sr.; her parents; two sisters, Emma Marks and Yvonne Reynolds; and nephew, Frederick Reynolds.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Searcy. Visitation will be at Powell’s on Friday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be at Crow Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Searcy.
