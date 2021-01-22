Lonzoe Teague, 56, of South Bend, Ind., passed away. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Brinkley Convention Center. Interment will be in Haven of Rest Cemetery by Paradise Funeral Home of Pine Bluff. Viewing will be 12 p.m. until service time at Brinkley Convention Center.

