Lois Ann Herold, age 86, of Searcy passed from this life after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. She was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Calmar, Washington Township, Iowa, to Charlie Rothmeyer and Carrie (Schissel) Rothmeyer.
She was a member of St. James Catholic Church and retired as a registered nurse from Baptist hospital in Forrest City, Ark.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Larry Herold; two daughters, Sandy Wilson and husband Chris from Pangburn, Cathy Luckenbach and husband Bill of Tulsa, Okla.; and three grandsons, Drew Wilson of Greers Ferry, Jake Luckenbach of Tulsa and Daniel Luckenbach of Baltimore, M.D. She is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Joan Rothmeyer and Mary McElyea.
The family wishes to thank Oakdale nursing facility and Arkansas Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Lois and all of our family. A commemorative service will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Powell Funeral Home of Searcy.
