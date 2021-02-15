Linda Sue Roberson, 74, of Bradford went home to be with her Savior on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. She was born on Nov. 17, 1946, to the late Zolan and Geneva Thomason.
Sue was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and attended the Ladies Auxiliary. She married the late Randall Roberson from Pleasant Plains and they had a son, Darrell. At the age of 10, Darrell passed away from stomach cancer. We cannot help but rejoice when we think about Sue now being with Darrell after approximately 50 years. The three of them are now united again.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, son, brother and two sisters. Sue is survived by two brothers, Donald Thomason (Wanda) and Dwayne Thomason (Judy) both of Bradford along with a host of nieces, nephews and lots of friends.
While married to Randall, she lived in Pleasant Plains and worked at General Industries in Bald Knob until her retirement after 35 years. After Randall’s passing, she moved over to be close to her two brothers. When her health became impaired, she moved into The Crossing at Searcy, where they have taken the best care of her.
Due to COVID-19 and inclement weather, the family held a private graveside service, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Arrangements entrusted to Bradford Memorial Funeral Home of Bradford, Ark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.