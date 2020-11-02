Linda Lee Boggan, 74, of Griffithville, Ark., passed away on Oct. 31 peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Linda was born on July 27, 1946, to Robert Lee and Lillie Mae (Brimer) Mulherin.
Linda loved her family more than anything. She also had a gift of decorating and crafts which was always admired by everyone who saw it. She loved to go to yard sales with her best friend, Suzie. But her biggest passion was collecting arrowheads around the White County area. She has a collection that would be the envy of any museum and will be on display soon.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life; James “Bruce” Boggan; and her best friend and sister-in-law, Suzanne Mulherin; a nephew, Leon Mulherin; and brother-in-law, W.D. Boggan.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, James Bruce Boggan Jr. and Pam Boggan of Austin; brothers, Robert “Don” Mulherin and Roger (Regena) Mulherin of Kensett and Glen (Melanie) Mulherin of Fla.; a cherished niece who was more like a daughter, Connie Baugarn of Houston; and grandchildren, Kolt and Taylor Champlin; as well as her in-laws, Charles “Sonny” (Ruth) Boggan of Searcy, Linville Boggan of Griffithville and Nedgie Boggan of Sulphur Springs, a host of nieces and nephews; along with a great group of close friends and awesome neighbors.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Searcy McEuen Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. at Searcy McEuen. Burial will follow at Welcome Home Cemetery off Arkansas Highway 11.
www.searcymceuen funeralhome.com
