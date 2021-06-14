Lewis Reynolds, 58, died Friday. Visitation: Monday, 10-11 a.m., Shady Grove Cemetery Pavilion. Service: 11 a.m. Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
Lewis Reynolds
