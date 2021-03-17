Leonard Joseph Crabtree, 60, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021. He was born Oct. 30, 1960, in New Orleans, La., to the late John and Jo Ann Crabtree.
Leonard was a truck driver for Atlas carriers for many years and made many lifelong friends, but he found his second home and family at Diamond Transportation. He loved anything Star Wars or Star Trek. Leonard proudly served this country honorably with the U.S. Army and Navy. He will be deeply missed by so many who knew and loved him.
Leonard is survived by two daughters, Stacy Brewer of Oklahoma and Shannon Turner (Jason) of Montana; nine grandchildren, Michael Destea(Telissa), Mylie Crabtree, Trinity Bright, Timothy Guinn, Ryan Guinn, Treston Guinn, Noah Guinn, Samantha Turner and Cheyenne Turner; and one great-granddaughter, Annaleigh Destea; one brother, Robert Crabtree (Tracy) of Arkansas; one niece, Bailey Caitlyn of Louisiana; and a very special cousin and friend, Phillip Kuhn (Sharon) of Louisiana. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, John Crabtree Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
